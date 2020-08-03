Lorry's wide load delays ferry sailing to Skye
- 3 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A ferry sailing was delayed for more than two hours after there were difficulties getting a lorry and its wide load off the boat.
The lorry was carrying a static caravan and there was little room to manoeuvre as it tried to exit the MV Hebrides at Lochmaddy in North Uist.
The CalMac ferry's departure from Lochmaddy was delayed by two hours and 34 minutes.
The MV Hebrides was due to arrive in Uig in Skye at the later time of 16:09.
The situation had a knock-on effect on the 14:00 Uig-Tarbert 16:00 Tarbert-Uig services.
🔶AMBER #Uig #Tarbert 03Aug The 1150 service departing Lochmaddy is delayed due to difficulties discharging a wide load. This will have a knock on affect on the 1400 Uig-Tarbert service. A further update will be provided once the vessel departs Lochmaddy.— CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) August 3, 2020
End of Twitter post by @CalMac_Updates