Lorry's wide load delays ferry sailing to Skye

Image copyright Energee

A ferry sailing was delayed for more than two hours after there were difficulties getting a lorry and its wide load off the boat.

The lorry was carrying a static caravan and there was little room to manoeuvre as it tried to exit the MV Hebrides at Lochmaddy in North Uist.

The CalMac ferry's departure from Lochmaddy was delayed by two hours and 34 minutes.

The MV Hebrides was due to arrive in Uig in Skye at the later time of 16:09.

The situation had a knock-on effect on the 14:00 Uig-Tarbert 16:00 Tarbert-Uig services.