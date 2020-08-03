Teenagers on inflatable doughnut rescued from sea

Image copyright RNLI Kessock Lifeboat Image caption RNLI Kessock lifeboat volunteers with the inflatable doughnut

Two teenagers had to be rescued after drifting out to sea in the Moray Firth on an inflatable doughnut on Sunday.

The coastguard was alerted after a walker spotted the teens from shore.

RNLI Kessock lifeboat was launched and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, which had been refuelling at Inverness Airport, flew to the scene.

The teenagers, who were drifting on a receding tide off Ardersier, were winched onboard the helicopter and flown to shore.

HM Coastguard - Highland and an ambulance crew took the teenagers into their care.

The alarm was raised at about 17:00.

Douglas Munro, of RNLI Kessock, said: "The casualties were incredibly lucky to have been spotted by a walker on the beach who witnessed the teenagers drifting out to sea.

"The walker reacted quickly dialling 999 and the coastguard requested."

Image copyright Melness Coastguard Team Image caption Melness Coastguard Team were tasked with assisting drivers stuck in sand at Kyle of Tongue

Sunday's incident came during a busy weekend for RNLI crews and coastguard teams in Scotland.

On Saturday afternoon, seven people were rescued after their boat sank north west of Lochinver in Sutherland.

RNLI Lochinver lifeboat was launched but another boat closer to the scene got all seven onboard safely. The lifeboat crew gathered debris from the sinking, including fish boxes, baskets and a lunch box, complete with uneaten sandwiches.

Also, in Sutherland on the same day, Melness Coastguard Team went to the aid of the drivers of two cars that had been driven out on to sand at Kyle of Tongue and got stuck.

The weekend also saw RNLI Broughty Ferry lifeboat in Tayside launch six times in 90 minutes. The crew were called out to assist with a search for a boy, who was found safe, and a kite surfer in difficulty.