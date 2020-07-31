Visitors to the Western Isles have been warned a number of public toilets and chemical toilet disposal points remain closed.

The sites were shut earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toilet facilities are only open in certain locations and at reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and hygiene measures.

Local authority-run sites in the islands' main population centres are among those open.

But most of the facilities in more remote areas, which are run by volunteers, trusts or community organisations, remain shut.

Campers and caravanners with chemical toilets have been asked to plan their trips so they can safely dispose of chemical toilet waste at a suitable facility.

Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, NHS Western Isles and Outer Hebrides Tourism have made the request after an increase in problems with outdoor toileting and littering.

The comhairle said: "We are reminding people to check which facilities are open when planning their trip and make sure to 'go' before you go.

"Please carry hand sanitiser, toilet paper and bags with you in case you get caught short so you can dispose of your waste safely."

The comhairle has provided more information on toilet facilities on its website.