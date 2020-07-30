Two people have been charged after being detected driving cars at almost 120mph on a rural road near Alness in the Easter Ross.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was allegedly driving at 119mph and a man, 34, at 116mph on the 60mph-limit B817 on 23 July.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Ewan Calder said driving at inappropriate speeds put "innocent members of the public at risk".

He said: "The consequences of a collision at such high speeds would be catastrophic and would leave families and friends without loved ones."