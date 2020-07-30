Image copyright Stuart Campbell family Image caption Stuart Campbell's car was found on 28 July

Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in a search for a missing hillwalker in Sutherland.

Stuart Campbell, 33, from Dornoch, was reported missing by his family on 27 July.

His car - a red Suzuki Swift registration SY08 OFA - was found the following day.

It was in a car park used by hillwalkers for trips up Ben Loyal, a mountain south of Tongue.

Assynt and RAF Lossiemouth mountain rescue teams, the Search and Rescue Dog Association and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter have made searches of the Ben Loyal area.

Ch Insp Jamie Wilson, of Police Scotland, said: "We believe that Stuart left his home with a rucksack and other belongings suggesting he intended to go walking.

"It is out of character for him not to be in contact with his family for this length of time and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."