Highlands' biggest arts venue cancels live events

The largest arts venue in the Highlands has cancelled all live performances until the start of December.

Eden Court, a theatre and cinema complex in Inverness, has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has cancelled live performances until 4 December, but is planning for a phased reopening of the site including its cinema later in that month.

Managers said an update on plans for the venue's popular Christmas pantomime would be issued in September.

Chief executive James Mackenzie-Blackman said the business was having to navigate "uncharted waters", but there was an aim to have the venue fully operational next year.

He said: "We have delayed the announcement of what Christmas will look like at Eden Court to allow further lockdown easing and the publication of Scottish government guidance and advice specific to our industry.

"Christmas is an incredibly important time of the year for the success of our business and so whilst so much remains uncertain we will not be rushed into decisions that we might regret in the future."