Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption George McGowan was trail biking in the Ben Bhraggie area

A search has begun for a 77-year-old who man failed to return from a trail biking trip in Sutherland.

Police said George McGowan, from Golspie, did not return home as expected at 13:00 on Monday after setting off to go trail biking in the Ben Bhraggie area.

Officers said Mr McGowan was riding a white Beta Alp 200 motorbike at the time.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, and of medium build.

Mr McGowan has short grey hair and was wearing glasses, a blue Reak motorbike jacket, a blue boiler suit, blue boots, and a black motorbike helmet and goggles.