Image copyright Alan O'Dowd/Geograph Image caption Cameron Steel was walking on Bidean nam Bian on Saturday

A 35-year-old man has died after falling on a mountain in Glencoe.

Cameron Steel, from Glasgow, was walking on Bidean nam Bian on Saturday when police were called at about 15:35.

Officers were joined on the northern ridges of the mountain, known as the Three Sisters route, by the Glencoe Mountain Rescue team and the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Police said Mr Steel had sustained a fall and died at the scene.

The helicopter team recovered his body from the mountain.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

"As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."