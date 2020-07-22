Caledonian Canal reopens but with restrictions

Image copyright Getty Images

The route of the Caledonian Canal has fully reopened following a relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

But Scottish Canals said some restrictions remained in place due to the impact of Covid-19.

There are fewer seasonal lock-keepers working and social distancing will mean fewer boats allowed into lock chambers.

The waterway runs between Fort William and Inverness and boats can travel between the sea at Loch Linnhe and the sea at the Beauly Firth.

There are 29 locks on the canal. They allow boats to raise or lower boats between different levels on the waterway.

Longer waits

Scottish Canals said the coronavirus pandemic has had a "significant impact" on its operations and budgets.

It said how its running of canals this year would "look different".

Fewer seasonal lock-keepers is expected to result in longer waits at some locks and the route's 10 bridges. Boaters have been advised their journeys may take one or two days longer than normal.

Crews will also be responsible for tying their own lines at every lock and fewer boats will be allowed into each lock chamber to ensure compliance with social distancing measures.