Angler dies after falling into gorge in Sutherland
- 21 July 2020
A 68-year-old man has died after falling into a gorge in Sutherland.
The man, who had been on a fishing trip, fell near Oykel Bailey Bridge on Monday night.
Emergency services were alerted at about 22:50. Coastguard rescue teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene to assist.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.