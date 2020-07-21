Highlands & Islands

Angler dies after falling into gorge in Sutherland

A 68-year-old man has died after falling into a gorge in Sutherland.

The man, who had been on a fishing trip, fell near Oykel Bailey Bridge on Monday night.

Emergency services were alerted at about 22:50. Coastguard rescue teams and a helicopter were sent to the scene to assist.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.