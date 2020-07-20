Image copyright Getty Images

Children in the Western Isles have been asked to draw pictures of their experiences during the lockdown for a research project.

Young people aged five to 10 can submit drawings showing how their lives have changed over the past four months.

Home learning and not being able to visit grandparents have been among the effects of lockdown on children.

NHS Western Isles and the universities of the Highlands and Islands and Newcastle are carrying out the study.

Parents and carers have been asked to fill in an online survey to accompany their children's drawings.

'Unique time'

Dr Tushar Banerjee, a consultant paediatrician at the islands' health board, had noticed children were drawing pictures about the lockdown, and wanted to find out more.

He said: "Younger children have been expressing what lockdown has been like for them in their drawings.

"This has been a unique time for everyone, and we want to learn from children about how they have been coping."

Dr Simon Hackett, a consultant art psychotherapist, added: "It is so important the we learn from the children themselves about how they have been coping during the lockdown."