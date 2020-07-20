Police target Highlands' North Coast 500 scenic route
Fifteen drivers have been charged with speeding in the first major crackdown on the Highland's North Coast 500 since lockdown.
Another 22 motorists received warnings for other road traffic offences during the police operation over the weekend.
The NC500 is a 516 mile (830km) route following Highland coastal roads.
Thousands of people travelled the route before the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of restrictions on travel and tourism.
In April, signs appeared along the route telling tourists to stay away to protect local communities from the virus.
But traffic has since increased on the NC500 following the lifting of the five mile restriction on travel for leisure and last week's reopening of Scotland's tourism industry.
Insp Donnie Mackinnon, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said the weekend's operation had been aimed at reducing the risk of accidents and to also influence driver behaviour.
He said: "I urge all road users to think carefully about your actions and behaviour, don't take risks and be respectful to others, particularly those who live in our communities."