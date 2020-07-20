Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Duncan Chisholm launched the Covid Ceilidhs on Twitter

A Scottish folk musicians' initiative to entertain people during the coronavirus lockdown has come to an end.

Under the banner Covid Ceilidhs, traditional tunes were posted daily to Twitter.

The virtual ceilidhs were started by fiddle player and composer Duncan Chisholm, who lives near Inverness.

Mr Chisholm said after more than four months of daily posts it was time to wrap up the Covid Ceilidhs.

The decision followed the relaxation of some of Scotland's lockdown restrictions, such as limits on travel and how many people are able to meet together.

On Twitter, Mr Chisholm said: "After over four months of daily #COVIDCeilidh posts, last night I experienced the joy of a safe and socially distant real ceilidh.

"It seems timely then, as we negotiate such tentative and positive steps, to bring to a close these daily posts. Thanks for listening and sharing."

The posts have been viewed tens of thousands of times and drawn fans from all over the world.

Among the many musicians to take part have been traditional musicians Innes Watson, Hamish Napier and cellist Su-a Lee.