Residents on the Isle of Eigg have asked visitors not to come to the island until September.

Tourism has been opened up across the rest of Scotland, but islanders said they wanted to protect "elderly and vulnerable" residents.

The island is the second largest of the Small Isles and has a population of about 110.

A statement on the island's website said it was not ready to welcome day or overnight tourists.

"We know many people want to come to Eigg this summer, but sadly, for the moment, we ask you not to come," the statement said.

"We are a remote and geographically isolated community with both elderly and vulnerable residents. We have worked hard to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our residents since the beginning of this pandemic."

The website it was a difficult decision which had been "agonised over".

The Scottish government opened up travel and tourism in Scotland from 15 July as the country moved into phase three.

Islanders said they had worked hard to try to put all the necessary physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

"However, after looking at how to balance the large number of people who want to come to Eigg against what we are able to do within government guidance, the community has decided we are not able to welcome any day or overnight tourists (including campers) to Eigg at the moment," the statement said.

All accommodation and visitor facilities on the island will remain closed until 31 August, but the decision will be "reviewed regularly".

The island is reachable by ferry from Mallaig and the service already has a limited capacity because of physical distancing measures.

Ferry conundrum

The islanders said they wanted to prioritise remaining spaces for islanders who wanted to visit friends and family on the mainland, and so business or tradespeople could come to the island.

"Sadly, for our visitors, the ferry conundrum means it seems much fairer to you and to our Eigg and Small Isles communities to say 'please don't come to Eigg for now'," the statement added.

"Visitors to Eigg bring many benefits to Eigg and we're very grateful for your support. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Eigg when all this has passed. Until then, follow advice, stay well and look after each other."

The small isles of Rum, Eigg, Canna and Muck are south of Skye.

Eigg has been owned by a local community trust since 1997.