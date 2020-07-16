Image caption Ten residents at the care home died during the outbreak

A member of staff at a coronavirus-hit care home on Skye has retested positive for the virus.

NHS Highland confirmed the worker at Home Farm care home in Portree had been advised to isolate following the positive test.

Contact tracing has also been carried out.

More people will be re-tested following the new case with NHS Highland saying results will be issued "as soon as they are available".

The home, which was the subject of a court hearing earlier this year after 10 residents died amid the Covid-19 outbreak, has been closed to new admissions.

A statement from NHS Highland health board said evidence was emerging internationally that some people had "prolonged positive swab results", while others could have intermittent negative and positive results over many weeks.

"As such, an ongoing positive result does not mean that an individual is still infectious or that they pose a risk to others," the statement said.

"However, when combined with new symptoms, it is necessary to adopt a precautionary approach as it is not possible to exclude the potential of a new infection or reactivation."

There are no other confirmed Covid-19 infections in the local community or on the rest of Skye, according to NHS Highland, which said it did not believe there was an an increased risk of infection to the wider community.

The statement added: "However, the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms."