Driver clocked at 143mph on A9 near Inverness
- 13 July 2020
A 23-year-old man has been charged after being clocked driving at 143mph on the A9 trunk road in the Highlands.
The incident happened at Arpafeelie, near Tore, on Friday at about 22:30.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the black VW Golf in the area at the time to contact them.
Sgt Davie Miller of Highlands and Islands Division Division warned that driving at "inappropriate" speeds could have "catastrophic consequences."