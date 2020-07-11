Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dozens of residents have been tested

Residents of a village in the Cairngorms National Park have been told there is not believed to be any increased risk of coronavirus infection in the area after two positive tests.

More than 200 people in the Newtonmore area have requested tests.

It came amid anxiety about any potential link with the village's primary school.

NHS Highland said that two people had tested positive for coronavirus in Newtonmore.

Both people were said to be well, and they and their respective households have been self-isolating at home.

The health board said additional tests carried out to date had been negative, and the health protection team had ruled out any source of ongoing infection associated with the school.

More than 200 local residents have presented themselves for testing either at the mobile testing centre in Kingussie or used a postal kit.

All the tests reported to date have been negative.

'Some local anxiety'

The health board said in a statement: "During the past week NHS Highland has become aware of two confirmed positive tests for Covid-19 in Newtonmore.

"Contact tracing has been completed. Both people are well and they, and their respective households, are in isolation at home as per national guidelines.

"We are aware that there was some local anxiety in the local community last weekend about a potential link to the local primary school.

"The health protection team at NHS Highland have fully explored this and ruled out any source of ongoing infection associated with the primary school which is now shut for the summer holidays."

The statement added: "We would like to reassure those living in Newtonmore that we do not believe there to be an increased risk of Covid-19 infection to the wider community at this time.

"However these cases are a reminder that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms."