Highlands & Islands

Rescuers search Loch Ness after man falls in near Dores Bay

  • 9 July 2020
Loch Ness search Image copyright Peter Jolly

Emergency services are searching for a man who fell into Loch Ness.

Reports were received at about 18:50 that two men had fallen into the water near Dores Bay.

One man has been rescued.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that officers are still searching for the second.

