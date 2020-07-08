Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bag of samples was handed to police

A bag of Covid-19 test samples has been found by a member of the public on a road in the Highlands.

The samples were being transported from Caithness General Hospital in Wick to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, according to NHS Highland.

They were discovered on the A9 near Tain and handed in to the local police station before being transferred to a laboratory team at Raigmore.

The health board has since launched an investigation into the circumstances.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: "We are investigating how this could have happened to ensure this will not happen again and would like to reassure everyone that at no point was there a danger to the public from these samples.

"They were packed properly and remained intact. We are very grateful to the individual who handed the box of samples to the police."