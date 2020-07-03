Image copyright Family handout Image caption Chloe Morrison lived in Drumnadrochit

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pedestrian's death on the A82 in the Highlands last year.

Chloe Morrison, 26, was reported to have been struck by lorry near Drumnadrochit at about 13:10 on 25 October.

The man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Morrison, who was from Drumnadrochit, died at the scene. Her family said at the time it had been "absolutely devastated" by her death.