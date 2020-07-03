PM's rebranded jet in alert incident off Scotland

Image copyright Corporal Alex Scott RAF/MoD Crown Copyright Image caption The Voyager has a military role in refuelling fighter jets

A plane used by Boris Johnson and the royal family has been supporting fighter jets in a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) incident off Scotland.

The Voyager was rebranded with the Union flag to "better represent" the UK abroad at a cost of £900,000 last month, sparking a political row.

The aircraft has a military role in refuelling jets while in the air.

It has been supporting Typhoons scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray in the QRA off the Western Isles.

The Voyager is used by the prime minister and members of the royal family for international travel.

Last month, Downing Street said the rebranding of the aircraft represented "value for money" and that all of the work was being done in the UK.

But opposition parties were critical, saying the money would be better spent on helping the victims of coronavirus.

Image caption RAF Typhoons stationed at Lossiemouth were scrambled to the incident off north-west of the Western Isles

In the past, QRA incidents have involved jets being scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft approaching UK airspace.

In April, the RAF's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston, condemned his Russian counterpart after two maritime patrol planes were intercepted north-east of Scotland while the UK was still under strict lockdown restrictions.

RAF Typhoon fighters were deployed from Lossiemouth as the Russian Tu-142 "Bear-F" aircraft approached.

The Russian aircraft stayed in international airspace over the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea.

However, the RAF said they were flying within the UK's "area of interest".