Image copyright Network Rail Scotland Image caption Train services have been disrupted after a landslip under a track on the West Highland Line

Heavy rain during thunderstorms on Thursday caused damage in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles.

The West Highland Line is closed between Fort William and Mallaig after a landslip under the track near Lochailort.

ScotRail said train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig could be disrupted until 5 July.

On the Isle of Harris, a section of the Rhenigidale road was washed away near the Maaruig village junction.

A lightning strike also caused damage to a road in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.

Image copyright Kenny MacAskill Image caption The Rhenigidale road on Harris

The Met Office has yellow "be aware" warnings further thunderstorms and heavy rain for large parts of Scotland. The warnings cover from midday Friday to Saturday morning.

Image copyright Steven Finlay Image caption Lightning at Brevig on the Isle of Barra in the Western Isles on Thursday

Image copyright Kenny MacAskill Image caption The Isle of Harris experienced heavy downpours on Thursday

Network Rail Scotland said engineers were working on a repair plan for damage to the West Highland Line.

The company said: "Extreme rainfall caused a watercourse to burst its banks, bringing a huge volume of water down the mountainside, overwhelming the track in the area.

"There are some areas where we need to wait for water levels to subside in order to inspect them safely."

Image copyright Michaela Fairbrother Image caption Damage to a road in Stornoway caused by a lightning strike

In its weather warnings, the Met Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms were likely to break out on Friday afternoon and evening.

It said: "Many places will miss the storms, but where they do occur, torrential downpours could bring 30-50 mm rain in a hour, with hail and lightning.

"The storms will slowly clear north eastwards on Friday afternoon and into the evening, though will probably not clear northeast Scotland until Saturday morning."