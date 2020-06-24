Image copyright Police scotland Image caption Hanno Garbe died in hospital

A man who had been warned not to drive because of failing eyesight has admitted causing a fatal crash.

John Johnstone was driving home from a vehicle repair business when he collided with Hanno Garbe on the B9152 near Aviemore last March.

The 84-year-old was told months earlier by an optometrist that he had cataracts in both eyes and must not drive.

Mr Garbe, who was 57 and from Aviemore, suffered multiple injuries in the crash near Loch Alvie.

Johnstone, of Kingussie, admitted causing death by driving dangerously. He is to be sentenced next month.

Johnstone, who followed the proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh via a video link to Inverness Sheriff Court, has been given an interim ban on holding a driving licence.

The high court heard he drove his car in the knowledge that his vision was severely impaired and below the standard required for driving.

He failed to maintain observations of the road ahead and failed to see Mr Garbe, a keen cyclist, and struck him with his car.

Mr Garbe had moved from Germany to the UK in 2007 and set up home with his wife Dagmar in the Aviemore area.

The senior sales manager suffered injuries to his head, chest and pelvis in the crash. He died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The court heard that in September 2018 Johnstone told an optometrist he was struggling with his vision when watching television, playing golf or driving.

Johnstone failed a police roadside eye test following the fatal collision. He could only read a registration plate at a distance of 4.8m when the requirement was 20m, the court heard.

Johnstone later told police that he did not see Mr Garbe prior to the collision.