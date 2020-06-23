Coronavirus: Care worker in 'second Covid-19 positive test'
A worker at a care home on Skye, where 10 people died in a coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for Covid-19 after previously recovering from the infection.
Local MP Ian Blackford said the person was an employee at Home Farm in Portree.
He said the worker had tested negative twice, before testing positive.
NHS Highland has taken over the running of the home along with owner, HC-One, in the wake of the fatal outbreak.
- Five hospital patients discharged to care home
- 'Substantial improvements' at virus-hit care home
- Legal bid to remove owners of virus-hit care home
Mr Blackford, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and the SNP's leader at Westminster, said: "I felt it important that the public were aware of this development but I do acknowledge the work that is on going to deliver effective infection control at Home Farm.
"I am sure that all in the community will want to offer full support to the residents, their families and all staff at what has been a distressing time for all."
The outbreak at the care home, which was detected at the end of April, was the first time the virus had been formally confirmed on Skye.
Last month, the Care Inspectorate took legal action over the running of the private care home.
The inspectorate asked the Sheriff Court to cancel the registration of the HC-One-owned Home Farm facility in Portree.
The move followed an unannounced inspection of the home.
The Care Inspectorate said the visit raised "serious and significant concerns" about the quality of care.
Court hearings held in May and earlier this month heard the joint working between HC-One and NHS Highland had led to improvements in care at Home Farm.