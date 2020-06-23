Image caption Ten residents died at Home Farm amid a coronavirus outbreak

A worker at a care home on Skye, where 10 people died in a coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for Covid-19 after previously recovering from the infection.

Local MP Ian Blackford said the person was an employee at Home Farm in Portree.

He said the worker had tested negative twice, before testing positive.

NHS Highland has taken over the running of the home along with owner, HC-One, in the wake of the fatal outbreak.

Mr Blackford, the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and the SNP's leader at Westminster, said: "I felt it important that the public were aware of this development but I do acknowledge the work that is on going to deliver effective infection control at Home Farm.

"I am sure that all in the community will want to offer full support to the residents, their families and all staff at what has been a distressing time for all."

Skip Twitter post by @Ianblackford_MP It has been confirmed to me that one of the staff members at Home Farm who had previously tested positive for covid-19, recovered and was tested negative twice has tested positive again. — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) June 23, 2020 Report

The outbreak at the care home, which was detected at the end of April, was the first time the virus had been formally confirmed on Skye.

Last month, the Care Inspectorate took legal action over the running of the private care home.

The inspectorate asked the Sheriff Court to cancel the registration of the HC-One-owned Home Farm facility in Portree.

The move followed an unannounced inspection of the home.

The Care Inspectorate said the visit raised "serious and significant concerns" about the quality of care.

Court hearings held in May and earlier this month heard the joint working between HC-One and NHS Highland had led to improvements in care at Home Farm.