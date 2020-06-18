Warning of 'significant' blooms of harmful algae

Image copyright UKCEH Image caption Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in Perth and Kinross

This year's warm spring has increased the risk of harmful blue-green algal blooms in Scotland's rivers and lochs, ecologists have warned.

Contact with the naturally-occurring algae can cause eye and skin irritation, and is potentially fatal to animals.

It flourishes at the end of June, but early blooms have been detected.

Scientists said people increasingly taking up outdoor pursuits as lockdown eases should be aware of the risk.

The blooms - dense masses of the algae - can occur in ponds, lochs and rivers across Scotland.

The algae can produce potentially harmful toxins that can cause eye and skin irritations and vomiting, and for animals - including dogs, serious illness and even death.

Every summer, Scottish local authorities issue warnings of blue-green algal blooms detected in their regions.

Western Isles authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is among those providing regular updates on affected lochs.

Earlier this week, Dumfries and Galloway Council warned of a bloom in its area.

Skip Twitter post by @dgcouncil Blue Green Algae has been detected in Mill Loch, Lochmaben. Blue green algae is toxic to dogs & livestock. Be cautious in letting livestock or your dog drink from these sources.https://t.co/XcFHqik5VR



Contact Env Health on 030 3333 3000 for more information. #SupportDG pic.twitter.com/pCWaP8eoLr — D&G Council (@dgcouncil) June 17, 2020 Report

The weather this spring, the sunniest on record according to the Met Office, has increased the likelihood of early blooms, the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) has warned.

From reports posted to its app, Bloomin' Algae, the organisation has confirmed cases in Perthshire and West Lothian and more widely across the UK in Cheshire and Cumbria.

It said as lockdown restrictions are eased more people are likely to be outdoors, perhaps trying wild swimming, and it wanted to raise awareness of the potential risks posed by the blooms.

Image copyright UKCEH Image caption The algae usually flourishes at the end of June, say ecologists

Professor Laurence Carvalho, a freshwater ecologist with UKCEH, said: "We're expecting this to be a significant year because of how warm spring has been.

"The algae tend to be a vivid green colour, sometimes with a turquoise band when it forms a scum along the shoreline.

"It's like a thin layer of green paint and if you poke it with a stick it breaks up, like a cloud of dust in the water."

Prof Carvalho said people who believed they or their pets have come into contact with the algae should seek medical advice.

He said: "Parents of young children should keep them out of the water if they see the green scum, and dog walkers should keep their pets on the leash.

"A number of dogs died last year from exposure to the algae and we have one suspected case in the UK already this summer."