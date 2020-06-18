A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Wick.

Police said a 50-year-old man died following an incident at a property in Barrogill Street at about 21:30 on Saturday.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but died on Tuesday.

Det Insp Craig Still said there would be a police presence in the Caithness town while inquiries were ongoing. He also appealed for information.