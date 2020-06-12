Image copyright RZSS Image caption Edinburgh Zoo's animals include giant pandas

The owner of Edinburgh Zoo and the Highland Wildlife Park has appealed to the Scottish government to allow the sites to reopen this month.

Zoos and safari parks in England can reopen from Monday.

But the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said it had been told the earliest it could potentially open its sites is 15 July.

It said missing the start of the summer season could see it lose a total of £500,000 within five weeks.

The Scottish government has told Scotland's tourism businesses, including pubs, hotels and restaurants, to prepare for reopening on 15 July, if the risk from the coronavirus has been reduced.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had "nothing but sympathy" for organisations such as Edinburgh Zoo, but said the government had to act in a "careful and properly assessed" way.

'Desperately need to open'

RZSS said it had hoped to be able to open safely by the end of June.

It said not reopening until 15 July would see it lose £400,000 in funding for the zoo and £100,000 for the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore in the Cairngorms.

Edinburgh Zoo's collection includes giant pandas and koalas, while the wildlife park at Kinghussie has four polar bears, including Hamish, the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years.

Chief executive David Field said: "We welcome the Scottish government's efforts to reopen the tourism sector in Scotland because we desperately need our parks to open again.

"While we understand it is vital for lockdown measures to be eased gradually, we had hoped to open by the end of June as part of phase two, with similar safety measures to protect staff and visitors as the zoos and safari parks which will reopen in England over the next few days."

He added: "We also expected to open before places like hotels, pubs and restaurants because our parks are ideal spaces for people and families to enjoy nature in safe outdoor environments."