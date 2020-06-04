Image copyright PA Media

Pipers across Scotland are to help mark the 80th anniversary of World War Two's Battle of St Valery-en-Caux.

On 12 June 1940, about 10,000 men from the 51st Highland Division were captured at the French seaside town, along with French soldiers.

Poppy Scotland has asked pipers and other musicians to play Heroes of St Valery at 10:00 on 12 June on their doorsteps.

The music was written by Lewis-born pipe major Donald MacLean.

Mr MacLean had served with the 51st Division and was among the men who survived capture and a forced march to prisoner of war camps in occupied Poland.

The fighting at St Valery came a week after thousands of British troops had been evacuated at Dunkirk.

Shinty's Camanachd Association is among organisations supporting Poppy Scotland's call for musicians to take part in next week's commemoration.

The association plans to post videos of shinty players playing the pipes.