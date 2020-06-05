Image caption Police have described the break-ins as a "cruel act"

A care home has been disinfected after thieves targeted three care homes in Inverness.

Police said £700 was stolen from properties in Culduthel Road and Kinmylies Way.

Although nothing was taken from another home in Scorguie Avenue, owners said the scene had been disinfected as a precaution against coronavirus.

The Highland branch of Scottish Care described the break-ins and thefts as "absolutely shocking".

The incidents happened between the evening of Tuesday 2 June and the morning of Wednesday 3 June.

Police have sought information on a grey Audi S5 car seen near the homes at the time.

'Cruel act'

Christopher Allen, from Scottish Care, said: "It is absolutely shocking to think people would target care homes and older people like this, especially during such challenging times."

Barchester Healthcare, the owners of Highview House Care Home in Scorguie Avenue, said its residents had been unaffected by the break-in.

The company said: "We are thankful to the police for their investigations and their work in keeping the community safe.

"The part of the home that was broken into has been appropriately disinfected and safeguarded since the incident."

Police Scotland has appealed for information.

Det Sgt Graeme Johnstone said: "Targeting care homes in this way is a particularly cruel act and extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify whoever is responsible."