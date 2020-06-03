Plan to upgrade Fort Augustus-Skye power line

Image caption Skye, and the Western Isles, are connected to the mainland electricity transmission system via the line

More than 100 miles (161km) of overhead electricity line between Fort Augustus in the Highlands mainland and Ardmore in Skye is to be replaced.

The line, which was built in the 1970s, connects Skye and the Western Isles to the mainland electricity transmission system.

Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission (Shet) wants to upgrade it.

Among the reasons are the condition of the line and the need to increase its capacity.

Shet has notified Highland Council of its proposal and has begun some consultation online.

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions have prevented the holding of public meetings on the project for the time being.