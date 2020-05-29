Inverness flats sealed off by police after incident
- 29 May 2020
Two blocks of flats have been sealed off by police in Inverness following an incident.
Police were called to Balloan Road at about 23:00 on Thursday.
Multiple police vehicles were at the scene and there has been a continued police presence on Friday.
Police Scotland said there had been an incident but has given no further details at this stage.