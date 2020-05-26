Image copyright Charlie Phillips/WDC Image caption A dolphin calf in a picture taken by Charlie Phillips

Charlie Phillips hopes the easing of lockdown restrictions will allow him to get back to the job he loves - watching dolphins.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Whale and Dolphin Conservation field officer and wildlife photographer would spend hours observing the animals in the Moray, Cromarty and Beauly firths in the Highlands.

His "office" is Chanonry Point, a narrow peninsula sticking out into the Moray Firth on the Black Isle.

After lugging his heavy camera gear down to the point's stony beach, he will stand in the wind and sharp showers of rain and sleet photographing bottlenose dolphins as they hunt and interact close to shore.

Images among the 70,000-80,000 images Mr Phillips takes in a year help scientists understand the movements and behaviour of the mammals.

Last year, some of animals in the Scottish population of about 200 dolphins were recorded making some unusual long-distance journeys.

They were spotted off the coast of south west Ireland and also the Netherlands.

"The dolphins' behaviour was really unusual. The dolphins were turning up in places where they had never been seen before," Mr Phillips told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"So this season I was desperate to get out as early as I could to try and figure out what was going on.

"Just as the dolphins were arriving back in the area around Chanonry Point the lockdown happened."

Mr Phillips has stayed at home in Inverness and has been gratefully receiving snippets of information from people who live close to where the dolphins can be seen.

He hopes that with an easing of restrictions later this week, he will be able to get back to work and see them for himself.

"People often say that I have got the best job in the world and I say 'yes it is - when the sun is shining'."

