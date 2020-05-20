Image caption Ten residents have died at Home Farm in Portree

A sheriff court is due to consider a bid to cancel the registration of a care home on Skye at the centre of a serious coronavirus outbreak.

Ten residents have died at Home Farm care home in Portree, which is run by HC-One.

The Care Inspectorate raised the action after an unannounced inspection raised "serious and significant concerns".

If successful, NHS Highland would take over responsibility for the care of the home's residents.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the case will be heard remotely by Sheriff MacDonald.

The health board is already assisting HC-One with social care management, nursing leadership and direct care at Home Farm.

All but four of the home's 34 residents and 29 staff have contracted the virus.

The Care Inspectorate has said the unannounced visit raised "serious and significant concerns" about the quality of care.

It also said its priority was the health and wellbeing of residents, and acknowledged that the situation was "difficult and distressing" for residents, their families and staff.

HC-One said it was disappointed the Care Inspectorate had taken the legal action, adding that it was working with NHS Highland to implement a "robust action plan".

The court action could potentially result in the home being closed and residents moving to alternative accommodation.

But the island's MP Ian Blackford said care should be provided at the home, while residents' relatives have raised concerns about a lack of suitable alternative accommodation on Skye.