An eighth resident has died at a care home at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak on Skye.

Confirmation of the death comes amid legal proceedings to have Home Farm's owner HC-One removed as the care provider at the property in Portree.

The Care Inspectorate's action follows an unannounced inspection that raised raised "serious and significant concerns" about the quality of care.

NHS Highland could take over the care of the residents.

The health board is currently assisting HC-One with social care management, nursing and direct care at Home Farm.

HC-One said it was disappointed the Care Inspectorate had taken the legal action, adding that it was working with NHS Highland to implement a "robust action plan".