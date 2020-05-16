Scenic views of Scotland taken from windows

Image copyright Broad Bay Guesthouse Image caption This view of Broad Bay in Lewis is among the hundreds of images shared by VisitScotland

A tourism campaign has gathered hundreds of scenic views taken from windows of homes, attractions and businesses across Scotland.

VisitScotland's #AWindownOnScotland hastag has been used 2,500 times on social media since it was launched three weeks ago.

Image copyright Kirsty Jagielko Image caption A view taken from Gourock

Image copyright Abbey Cottage Tearoom Image caption A view through a window of Abbey Cottage Tearoom in Dumfries

Image copyright Steve Mathieson Image caption The social media campaign has received hundreds of images including this one of Levenwick in Shetland

Image copyright Inveraray Castle Image caption Historic sites such as Inveraray Castle in Argyll have also posted images

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland's chief executive, said he had been "heartened" by the reaction to the campaign during a "challenging time".

He added: "The staycation market will be a key driver in the country's economic recovery and the many wonderful views people have been sharing while they stay at home will surely be an incentive for many to travel when the time comes."

Image copyright Cool Cottages Scotland Image caption A view of Loch Carron in the Highlands

All images are copyrighted.