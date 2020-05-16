Highlands & Islands

Scenic views of Scotland taken from windows

  • 16 May 2020
View of Broad Bay Image copyright Broad Bay Guesthouse
Image caption This view of Broad Bay in Lewis is among the hundreds of images shared by VisitScotland

A tourism campaign has gathered hundreds of scenic views taken from windows of homes, attractions and businesses across Scotland.

VisitScotland's #AWindownOnScotland hastag has been used 2,500 times on social media since it was launched three weeks ago.

View from Gourock Image copyright Kirsty Jagielko
Image caption A view taken from Gourock
A view from Abbey Cottage Tearoom Image copyright Abbey Cottage Tearoom
Image caption A view through a window of Abbey Cottage Tearoom in Dumfries
A view from Levenwick Image copyright Steve Mathieson
Image caption The social media campaign has received hundreds of images including this one of Levenwick in Shetland
Inveraray Castle Image copyright Inveraray Castle
Image caption Historic sites such as Inveraray Castle in Argyll have also posted images
Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland's chief executive, said he had been "heartened" by the reaction to the campaign during a "challenging time".

He added: "The staycation market will be a key driver in the country's economic recovery and the many wonderful views people have been sharing while they stay at home will surely be an incentive for many to travel when the time comes."

View of Loch Carron Image copyright Cool Cottages Scotland
Image caption A view of Loch Carron in the Highlands

All images are copyrighted.