Scenic views of Scotland taken from windows
A tourism campaign has gathered hundreds of scenic views taken from windows of homes, attractions and businesses across Scotland.
VisitScotland's #AWindownOnScotland hastag has been used 2,500 times on social media since it was launched three weeks ago.
Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland's chief executive, said he had been "heartened" by the reaction to the campaign during a "challenging time".
He added: "The staycation market will be a key driver in the country's economic recovery and the many wonderful views people have been sharing while they stay at home will surely be an incentive for many to travel when the time comes."
All images are copyrighted.