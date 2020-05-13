Highlands & Islands

Man's death in Stornoway treated as 'unexplained'

  • 13 May 2020

The death of a man in the Western Isles is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

It follows the discovery of the man's body at a property in Macmillan Brae, Stornoway, Lewis, at about 08:45 on Monday.

Police Scotland said the man was 48 years old.

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites