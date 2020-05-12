Coronavirus: Source of Skye outbreak 'not known'

Image caption Home Farm in Portree has been at the centre of an outbreak

The source of a Covid-19 outbreak at a care home in Skye where six residents have died remains unknown, according to the owners of the home.

More than 50 residents and staff have tested positive for the infection at Home Farm care home in Portree.

Owners HC-One said the "likelihood" was that Covid-19 had been present in the local community.

The company was responding to concerns the infection arrived with workers brought in from outside the island.

A spokesman said: "We don't know the source of the outbreak. I don't think that is something that can be known since the virus can be entirely symptomless in some people.

"We know who tested positive first, but that's not really an indication that they are the source, merely that they took the test first.

"That then triggered testing of everyone at the home, where we found many of the staff that tested positive had no symptoms and otherwise felt well."

Not 'visible'

The spokesman said the "challenge" was that the infection was often not "visible", adding that "the likelihood is that it was present in the community, also in an invisible form".

Local councillor John Gordon, whose father is one of the six residents that have died, has said HC-One would need to answer questions about why the home became the centre of a significant outbreak.

Mr Gordon said he and has family had nothing but praise for Home Farm's staff.

NHS Highland, Highland Council and Skye Community Response volunteers have been providing support to the home and wider community during the outbreak.