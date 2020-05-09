Coronavirus: Sixth person dies at Skye care home
- 9 May 2020
A sixth resident with Covid-19 has died at a care home on Skye.
The death was confirmed by HC-One, the company which owns the Home Farm Care Home, following a report in the Times newspaper.
More than 50 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus at the care home in Portree.
HC One, which has also had a Covid-19 outbreak at its care home in Bearsden, has said it was "doing everything" it could to keep people safe.