Coronavirus: Fourth person dies at Skye care home

Image caption A fourth resident has died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Home Farm care home on Skye

A fourth person has died at care home at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak on Skye.

There are currently 57 residents and staff at Home Farm in Portree who have tested positive for the infection.

The home is run by HC-One which has said it is "doing everything" it can to keep residents and staff safe.

There have also been 10 deaths due to an outbreak at the firm's Mugdock House home in Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire.

The outbreak on Skye - the first confirmed cases on the island - was announced last week, and an Army mobile testing unit has since been established on the island.

Care home operator HC-One said it has had to bring in staff from outside the island to work at the Home Farm site, as an increasing number of workers self-isolated.

The latest death comes after the man who runs HC-One said his firm had "nothing to hide" over the virus outbreak.

Sir David Behan told Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme that his firm, which operates 56 homes in Scotland, has had Covid-19 cases at two-thirds of its sites in recent weeks.