Image caption Thirty of the 34 residents at Home Farm care home tested positive for Covid-19

A third person has died at a care home on Skye where 57 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak was first detected at Home Farm independent care home in Portree last week.

The company which runs the home, HC One, confirmed a third resident died on Tuesday, following the deaths of two people on Monday.

It said 30 of the home's 34 residents and 27 staff were confirmed to have the virus.

An Army-run mobile testing unit has been set up on Skye following the outbreak.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told the Scottish government's daily briefing on Monday that all residents had been isolated in their rooms while the local GP and advanced nurse practitioner undertook "medical assessments".

The GMB union later called for an investigation into the scale of the outbreak at Home Farm.

A Care Inspectorate report in January - before the UK coronavirus outbreak - raised some concerns about cleaning and staffing at the home.

But the care home insisted these were "swiftly resolved" and it had sufficient staff to maintain "high standards of cleanliness" .