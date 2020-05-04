An Army-run mobile testing unit has been set up on Skye after a "significant" number of residents and staff at a care home tested positive with Covid-19.

The outbreak was first detected at Home Farm care home in Portree last week.

A total of 28 of the home's 34 residents and 26 of its 52 staff tested positive.

Local MSP Kate Forbes said she had been told there was enough PPE in the home to protect staff and residents.

Since the outset of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, concerns have been raised over the supply of masks, gowns and other protective equipment.

Ms Forbes, who is the Scottish government's finance secretary, told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that contact tracing could be used on the island to track the spread of the virus.

"Skye, as a self-contained island community, shows the advantages of contact tracing and I think that contact tracing is going to be an important part of our capability on Skye in dealing with the outbreak," she said.

"That will form a vital part of NHS Highland's response, as you can see from that increased testing capacity and the way that they have already started to make contact, not just with those who have tested, but with their households as well."

Ms Forbes said some members of staff had part-time jobs in the community as well as their work at the care home, making contact tracing an "important" way of containing the virus.

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Goldie, speaking on the same programme, said the testing strategy on the island should be designed to "absolutely ensure the safety of residents".

Despite the situation on Skye, the defence minister said it was clear that the UK was "past the peak" of the virus.

'Worrying situation'

She said: "I don't want to in any way diminish the gravity and the horror of what's been happening in the care home, that's been a very tragic and worrying situation.

"But the data now shows that the peak is past.

"We see deaths beginning to fall, we see rates of infection beginning to fall, we see hospital admissions beginning to fall, but that is not a sign that we can relax the restrictions."

Baroness Goldie urged people to adhere to the restrictions put in place to control the virus, saying it was important that the measures were not lifted too early.

Last week, soldiers set up mobile testing sites in Dunoon, Motherwell, Prestwick Airport, Elgin, Galashiels, Stranraer and Peterhead.

A further three sites will be added this week in Peterhead, Thurso and Arbroath.