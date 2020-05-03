Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The outbreak has affected a care home in Portree

A "significant" number of residents and staff at a care home on Skye have tested positive with Covid-19.

The outbreak was first detected at Home Farm independent care home in Portree last week.

Local MP Ian Blackford said 28 of the home's 34 residents and 26 of its 52 staff had tested positive.

In a joint statement, NHS Highland and Highland Council said there was no evidence the virus had spread further into the community.

They have not released details on the number of cases but urged islanders to adhere to government measures to tackle the infection.

Mr Blackford, SNP MP representing Skye and Lochaber, said having such an outbreak on Skye was "shocking and worrying".

He said people could help protect NHS and care workers by "taking all necessary" hygiene steps.

Extra staffing

Every member of staff at Home Farm who has tested positive has been asked to self-isolate for seven days. Those they live with have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

NHS Highland and Highland Council said Home Farm had put in place extra staffing, and the health board had made available a support team.

Dr Ken Oates, director of public health at NHS Highland, said: "There is no evidence at this stage that Covid infection has spread further into the community.

"The measures that have been put in place will support us in ensuring, as best as we can, that the outbreak is contained as possible."