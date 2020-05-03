Image copyright Kevin Mcleod family Image caption Kevin Mcleod's family have long campaigned for a murder investigation

A review into how a man's death 23 years ago was handled by police and prosecutors is likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick harbour on 9 February 1997.

His family has long campaigned to have his death investigated as a murder.

Mr Mcleod's uncle, Allan Mcleod, said the family had been advised of the delay, but added that they were prepared to wait for "truth and justice".

Police Scotland said there were "serious failings" by a previous force, Northern Constabulary, in its handling of the case.

A team from Merseyside Police started the review late last year at the request of Police Scotland.

The six retired detectives and two serving officers from Merseyside were expected to submit their report late this summer, but the Mcleod family said it was not now due until October.

Kevin Mcleod, a 24-year-old electrician from Wick, was last seen alive in the early hours of 8 February while on a night out with friends in the Caithness town.

His body was recovered from the sea the following morning.

Allan Mcleod said the family had been prepared for the possibility of coronavirus lockdown restrictions having an impact on the officers' work.

He added: "All we want is truth and justice."

The Crown Office is carrying out a separate review into the handling of the case.