A company running a café and shop at one of the largest arts venues in the Western Isles has gone into liquidation.

Twenty-one people worked for An Lanntair Trading Ltd. They were made redundant immediately prior to the liquidation.

The outlets are part of An Lanntair arts venue in Stornoway in Lewis.

An Lanntair Trading Ltd was a subsidiary of the operators of the centre.

The centre closed in March in line with efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Local councillor Donald Crichton said the loss of so many jobs was a blow to Lewis.

He said it was hoped that the cafe and shop could be revived when the wider arts venue was able to reopen.

Mr Crichton said the islands' council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, would offer support to the venue.