Image caption Isle of Skye

The Isle of Skye has its first confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Skye Community Response said cases had been expected, and they included an "outbreak" at an independent care home in Portree.

The volunteer group, which works with the emergency services and NHS Highland, appealed to islanders to follow social distancing advice.

It said a number of cases had been confirmed recently and that healthcare providers were doing a "superb job".

It said: "It was expected that our community would begin to see cases. It was a question of when, not if, this would happen.

"Whilst other parts of Scotland and the UK maybe approaching, or passing, the peak of the pandemic we are just seeing the start."

Testing under way

NHS Highland said the outbreak affected an independent care home.

A spokesman said: "There is substantial testing under way to fully understand the extent of infection.

"The care home is being supported through the health protection team within public health, local health and social care teams, primary care as well as the adult social care functions within NHS Highland.

"All assistance will be made available to the care home in order to contain and manage the situation."