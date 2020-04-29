Image copyright Getty Images

A national park has called for abuse aimed at people staying in holiday accommodation to stop.

Cairngorms National Park Authority said some essential workers, including NHS staff and delivery drivers, were using the accommodation during the lockdown.

They said this had resulted in a "small number of incidents" of abuse on social media.

Almost all park accommodation is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The park authority said the abuse stemmed from people mistakenly believing the "guests" were flouting lockdown rules.

'Nip this in the bud'

They have posted an open letter calling for "understanding" about why some holiday accommodation remained in use.

Grant Moir, chief executive of the park authority, told BBC Scotland: "We want to make sure we nip this in the bud and focus on the great work by communities across the park.

"In Badenoch and Strathspey alone about 900 people have volunteered to help with deliveries, and we are seeing volunteering in Tomintoul and Deeside."

The letter, jointly signed by Cairngorms Business Partnership chief executive, Mark Tate said: "A face we don't recognise is not necessarily a stranger and our plea is not to publicly criticise and jump to any judgement."

Park and business leaders said concerns about people flouting restrictions should still reported by calling police on the telephone number 101.

The Cairngorms National Park is Britain's largest national park and includes parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Perthshire.