Image copyright Andreas Heinzl Image caption Andreas Heinzl says he has been applying for other jobs

Andreas Heinzl would normally be paddling a sea kayak or climbing a mountain, but the lockdown restrictions mean the outdoor instructor is having to stay close to home.

"I keep myself sane by going for a run once a day," says Garve-based Andreas.

"The highlight of the week is going to the supermarket in Dingwall, and seeing and talking to people," he adds.

Andreas has run outdoor adventures company Unexplored Scotland since 2008, offering climbing in the winter and sea kayaking trips in the summer.

At this time of year he would normally be taking bookings for the summer months.

But he says: "I haven't had an inquiry since late March. I should be getting regular bookings by now, but it's been total radio silence."

With no work for his business, Andreas has been forced to apply for universal credit.

'Not all doom and gloom'

"I have been applying for jobs, but 100 other people are going for the same ones," he says.

Andreas is eager for government to produce an exit strategy from the lockdown so he can make plans for his business.

His work instructing in climbing and sea kayaking means working closely with people.

However, he hopes by reducing his groups of clients from six people to four, and applying other social distancing measures, he might be able to resume business in the near future.

He says: "I think that once the country does open up again people will be keen to go on adventure. So, it's not all doom and gloom as far as I'm concerned."

Image copyright Andy Burton Image caption Andy Burton has sought funding to mothball his business

Andy Burton, owner of Lochaber-based Active Highs, is also keen to see that day.

But he has concerns about the challenges long-lasting social distancing measures would pose for outdoor businesses.

"It is extremely difficult for outdoor activity operators to adapt to social distancing as we are continually looking after our clients' safety," he says.

"The fitting of safety equipment, support during activities and aiding clients in difficulty or pulling someone out of the water will be almost impossible."

Active Highs, which has been running for almost a decade, usually employs four seasonal staff and freelance instructors to lead experiences such as white-water rafting and canoeing.

Grant funding

Before the lockdown bookings were "extremely healthy". But the introduction of restrictions led to the cancellation of £40,000 worth of business from school groups in the spring.

Andy says: "Our inquiries have now completely dried up. We would normally take further £80,000-£90,000 throughout the spring and summer from tourists, but this will now not happen.

"We need the £10,000 grant funding like the many other rateable businesses have received and a loan just to be able to cover costs. This would allow me to mothball my business until things get better," says Andy.

He is awaiting word on a grant he applied for three weeks ago and has started a crowdfunding campaign to help mothball the company.

Andy adds: "This does not take into account myself getting any support and for me to survive."

Active Highs would normally make 70% of its turnover during July and August, enough to get the business through winter.

Andy says: "If we are unable to operate or people are unable to visit our destination, I face over 12 months with no income and bills to pay and two kids to support."