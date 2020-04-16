Major moth survey continues in 'spirit'

Image copyright Cairngorms Connect Image caption Moths were trapped during last year's survey

An annual count of moth species in the Cairngorms has not gone ahead due to the lockdown.

Conservationists usually head into the hills at this time of year to trap the insects to monitor for what species there are and the health of their populations.

Last year, over 24 nights more than 3,200 individual moths of 105 different species were trapped.

The most in one night was 974 on Wildland Ltd's estate in Glenfeshie.

This year, the survey work has continued in spirit with conservationists trying to find out what moths they have in their gardens.

The monitoring is done in the Cairngorms Connect area and involves Butterfly Conservation and funding from the Endangered Landscape Programme.