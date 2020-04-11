A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly spat at two paramedics in Inverness.

The incident happened as ambulance staff were called to the city's Telford Road at about 19:45 on Thursday.

The man was charged with assault and was due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said attacks on emergency workers were "unacceptable" and urged greater respect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman said: "Attacks on emergency responders are completely unacceptable, along with any incidents where our crews have been targeted.

"The safety and welfare of our staff is of paramount importance and attacks against our crews will not be tolerated.

"Every year, ambulance crews report incidents of physical assault, ranging from pushing and punching to spitting and attack with a variety of weapons."