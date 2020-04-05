In pictures: The 'ghost-like' streets of Inverness
- 5 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Photographer Paul Campbell has been charting how his usually busy city has turned into a ghost town due to the coronavirus lockdown.
During the Easter school break Inverness would normally be bustling with local people and visitors - but Paul says there is instead a "ghost-like" quality to the city.
All images copyright Paul Campbell