Highlands & Islands

In pictures: The 'ghost-like' streets of Inverness

  • 5 April 2020
Image caption A solitary runner on the city’s riverside

Photographer Paul Campbell has been charting how his usually busy city has turned into a ghost town due to the coronavirus lockdown.

During the Easter school break Inverness would normally be bustling with local people and visitors - but Paul says there is instead a "ghost-like" quality to the city.

Image caption A near-deserted riverside scene in the city centre
Image caption Millburn Road is usually one of the busiest roads in Inverness
Image caption Residents have been supporting the effort to add cheerful rainbow colours to windows
Image caption A sign reinforces that it is no longer business as usual in the Highland capital
Image caption Church services in Inverness have been cancelled, as they have across Scotland
Image caption Disposable gloves have a common sight
Image caption Some premises, particularly pubs, have been boarded up
